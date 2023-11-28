Chicago weather: Bitter cold again tonight, but warmer air returns Wednesday

Expect temperatures to hover around 20 degrees on Tuesday night, with a slight warming trend by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast brings partly cloudy skies and a welcome temperature rise, with highs reaching around 40 degrees.

As we head into Thursday evening, precipitation chances increase, primarily for regions near and south of I-80. Thursday's highs are expected to be in the low to mid 40s, and rain may persist into Thursday night and Friday, with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, Saturday promises a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. However, rain chances make a comeback on Sunday, accompanied by milder temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 40s.

