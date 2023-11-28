Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Bitter cold again tonight, but warmer air returns Wednesday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Bitter cold again tonight, but warmer air returns tomorrow

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - Expect temperatures to hover around 20 degrees on Tuesday night, with a slight warming trend by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow's forecast brings partly cloudy skies and a welcome temperature rise, with highs reaching around 40 degrees.

As we head into Thursday evening, precipitation chances increase, primarily for regions near and south of I-80. Thursday's highs are expected to be in the low to mid 40s, and rain may persist into Thursday night and Friday, with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, Saturday promises a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. However, rain chances make a comeback on Sunday, accompanied by milder temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 40s.

Stay tuned for further updates on FOX 32 Chicago.