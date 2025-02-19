Chicago weather: Bitter cold lingers before weekend warmup

The Brief Temperatures struggled to climb above the teens and low 20s in Chicagoland today, with wind chills in the single digits. Another bitterly cold night is ahead, with wind chills expected to drop as low as -20 in some areas. A gradual warm-up begins this weekend, with highs reaching the 40s by early next week.



Chicagoans—again—bundled up as temperatures remained well below normal on Wednesday.

While the bitter cold continues overnight, relief is on the way with a warming trend set to arrive by the weekend.

What we know:

Temperatures barely reached the teens and low 20s this afternoon, with westerly winds keeping wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight, the region faces another round of bitter cold, with lows between zero and 5 degrees above zero. In far west and northwest suburbs, temperatures may drop below zero. Wind chills are expected to range from -5 to -15 overnight, with some isolated spots dipping as low as -20 by sunrise.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a chance for scattered flurries and light snow showers. While no major travel issues are expected, a dusting of snow could create a few slick spots for early morning commuters.

What's next:

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies and continued cold, with highs in the lower 20s. Similar conditions are expected on Friday, though with slightly milder temperatures in the mid-20s and mostly sunny skies.

A noticeable warm-up arrives over the weekend. Saturday’s highs will reach near 30 degrees, with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to return closer to seasonal norms, climbing into the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to early next week, highs will rise into the low to mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday. While most of the week looks dry, there is a slight chance of rain or snow on Wednesday, with highs remaining in the mid-40s.

By the numbers