Chicago weather: Bitter cold and strong winds
CHICAGO - Today is cold and windy. Highs this afternoon will be around 10-15 degrees with wind chills below zero.
Speaking of wind, gusts may approach 30-35 mph out of the west-northwest.
What's next:
Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny and cold. Highs will return to the mid and upper teens both days.
There is a chance for lake effect snow Thursday night through Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid teens with partly sunny skies.
This weekend will be a touch warmer. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
Starting next week we will be partly sunny with highs near 30.
