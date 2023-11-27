Chicago weather: Bitter cold sweeps the area, here's what to expect

As winter tightens its grip on the Chicago area, Monday night is expected to be the coldest night of the season so far, with temperatures plunging into the single digits to mid-teens.

Wind chills are expected to hover near zero for most areas, prompting residents to bundle up against the biting cold.

Tuesday is poised to maintain the chilly trend, with daytime highs struggling to reach the mid-20s. While Wednesday offers a slight reprieve, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s, providing a temporary break from the frigid conditions.

Skies will feature a mix of clouds on both Tuesday and Wednesday, offering a wintry backdrop to the cold temperatures. However, relief is in sight as temperatures are forecasted to experience a modest increase on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the next weather system is set to make an entrance on Thursday, persisting into Thursday night and lingering through Friday. The precipitation is anticipated to primarily manifest as rain, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s on Thursday and dipping to the lower 40s on Friday.

As of the latest forecast, Saturday appears to be a dry day, providing a brief interlude from the wet weather. However, showers are expected to make a comeback on Sunday, marking the end of the week with a chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and prepare for the continuing cold snap, with temperatures expected to remain below seasonal averages. Stay tuned for updates as the weather pattern evolves throughout the week.