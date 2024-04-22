Chicago weather: Breezy and milder Monday

We are off to a chilly start again away from the Chicago metro area.

Sunny skies early will help drive temps up today into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up and skies will become cloudier late in the afternoon. A few showers are possible tonight, with the showers sinking south of the city by morning.

Additional showers will move in during the afternoon from the north and a thunderstorm will be possible from then into the evening. A quick shot of chilly air moves in Tuesday night through Thursday morning. There could be some frost both of those mornings. Skies will be mostly sunny both of those days.

A pattern shift arrives Friday as warmer air moves in. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend but from Friday-Sunday there will be scattered showers and storms.