Chicago weather: This week's forecast after back-to-back nights with tornadoes

After a few showers developed over the south suburbs and northwest Indiana on Tuesday, the weather is expected to remain calm for the rest of tonight.

Showers will taper off late this evening, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s for the remainder of the night.

The rest of the week promises to be calm, quiet, and cooler. Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees. Cooler air will settle in on Thursday, with highs expected in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Featured article

Temperatures will return to the lower 80s on Friday, accompanied by plenty of sunshine to round out the workweek.

The weekend looks quiet, with partly cloudy skies forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal, ranging from the low to mid-80s.

Overall, Chicagoans can look forward to a pleasant and stable weather pattern through the weekend.