Chicago weather: Calm week ahead with sunshine and warming temps for Mother’s Day

The Brief Chicago is in for a quiet, dry week with plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. A brief dip into the 50s is expected midweek as a cold front passes through, but warmer conditions return by the weekend. Mother’s Day looks pleasant, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.



It is a quiet week for Chicago with dry conditions.

Chicago weather forecast

Today we have partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. The high temperature will be reached early in the day. We have a cold front moving through which will drop temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny! Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s, and Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Mother's Day weekend is shaping up to be wonderful. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with sunshine, and Sunday will be nice for mom's day with highs returning to the mid 70s.

Next Monday we start the week strong with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.