Chicago weather: Chance of late showers, the sunny, windy Wednesday

It was a windy and chilly Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chicago's average high temperature for April 7 is 56 degrees, so we were well below normal this afternoon.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will bring increasing cloud cover with a chance for showers late this evening through early morning Wednesday. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain, but there is a chance we could see a wintry mix closer to the Wisconsin state line.

Low temperatures will be near the freezing mark around midnight or so, and then rise to the mid 30s by daybreak.

A drying trend is expected Wednesday morning and most of the day will be partly sunny and windy. South winds will gust as high as 30-40 mph in the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the mid 60s.

What's next:

Another round of rain and storms will arrive on Wednesday night as a frontal boundary moves through the region.

The rain will taper off Thursday morning and then the chance for showers and a few storms will return again late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s.

Friday's temperatures will run a bit cooler in the low to mid 50s, but this is still fairly seasonable for this time of the year. A few chances of rain are again possible on Friday, but it will not be a wash.

Dry skies on Saturday! Plan for partly cloudy skies on Saturday with temperatures around 60 degrees. Much warmer air moves in on Sunday with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday night into Monday, but the majority of the daytime appears dry.