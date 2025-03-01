Chicago weather: Chilly night ahead, sunshine returns Sunday

It’s going to be a chilly night in Chicago with clear skies and temperatures dipping into the teens. Bundle up if you’re out late!

Your Weekend Forecast:

Sunday brings sunshine, but don’t expect a warm-up—highs will only reach the upper 30s.

A bit of a break is in store for Monday as milder air moves in, but don’t get too comfortable.

Rain chances pick up for the first half of the week, but the best chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

