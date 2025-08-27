Chicago weather: Chilly start to Labor Day Weekend

What a nice Wednesday! Temperatures started chilly this morning in the 40s and 50s, and then warmed into the mid 70s this afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight and the chance for showers and storms late tonight into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s tonight and then top out in the mid 70s on Thursday.

Looking Ahead:

Following the cold front Thursday afternoon, north-northeasterly winds will kick up choppy waters on Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for all Chicagoland beaches Thursday through Friday morning for 4–7-foot waves.

Temperatures on Friday will be chilly to kick off the holiday weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend takes shape Saturday through Monday with highs warming into the mid 70s on Saturday to near 80 Sunday and Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the holiday weekend.