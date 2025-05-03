Chicago weather: Chilly temps, showers expected through weekend

Chilly temperatures and scattered showers will continue to affect Chicago through the weekend, with cooler-than-usual conditions and a chance of rain lingering into Monday.

Full Forecast :

Unsettled and cooler conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with temperatures running 10 to 12 degrees below normal.

A low-pressure system that has already moved past the area could bring scattered showers, particularly later Sunday and into the evening.

By noon Sunday, the heaviest rainfall was focused over Indiana and just south of Kankakee County, but additional weather waves may impact the city. Coverage will be more limited compared to earlier forecasts.

For Monday, there is a 30% chance of rain, with lingering sprinkles possible throughout the day. The forecast clears up by Tuesday, with dry and more seasonable conditions expected through the end of the week.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to typical mid-60s after a cool, breezy night tonight.

The remainder of the seven-day forecast looks promising for those eager for drier, warmer conditions.