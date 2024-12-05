Chicago weather: Big weekend warmup on the way

It was a cold Thursday with temperatures topping out in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the teens. Winds will continue to ease this evening and tonight, but are expected to pick back up again on Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 30. With winds gusting to 20-25 mph, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s during the day.

The weekend looks pleasant and much warmer with highs climbing into the lower 40s on Saturday. Temps soar to near 50 degrees on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return again Sunday night into early Monday, but the warmth will stick around. Monday high temperatures are expected to be near 50 degrees. Cooler air will settle in by Tuesday with highs returning to the 30s.



