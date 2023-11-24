Chicago weather: Chilly weekend ahead, snow expected

A cool and chilly weather pattern is settling in over the Chicagoland area, promising a stretch of below-average temperatures and overcast skies.

From today through Sunday, highs will range from the mid to upper 30s – creating an unmistakable winter ambiance.

The skies will remain predominantly dry, offering a break from precipitation until early Sunday morning, when a chance of snow accumulation enters the forecast. Some areas may witness up to 2 inches of snowfall before conditions dry out.

As we head into the early days of next week, Monday and Tuesday are expected to maintain the chilly trend, with highs struggling to reach the 30s. In fact, some regions may find it challenging to climb out of the 20s on Monday, bringing a true taste of winter to the region.

Looking ahead to mid-next week, there's a silver lining for those yearning for milder weather. A moderation in temperatures is anticipated, offering a reprieve from the cooler conditions and bringing a more moderate climate to the region.

Stay tuned for updates as the weather story unfolds throughout the week.