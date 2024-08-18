Chicago weather: Clear nights, sunny days ahead

As we move into the week, Chicagoans can look forward to clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

Overnight Sunday, expect to see clear conditions with temperatures dipping into the low and mid 60s.

On Monday through Thursday, temperatures will start in the low and mid 70s, gradually warming up as the week progresses.

By Friday, partly cloudy skies will make their return, but the weather will remain favorable.

As the week unfolds, daytime highs will climb into the low and mid 80s, offering a warm and summery feel by the end of the week.