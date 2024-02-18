Chicago weather: Clear skies and mild temps lead the week

Chicago is set to enjoy clear skies and near-seasonal temperatures in the mid-50s overnight Sunday.

The week ahead promises sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

Monday starts at 45 degrees, followed by 49 on Tuesday and a pleasant high of 55 on Wednesday.

Thursday remains mild at 51, but temperatures dip back into the 40s for Friday through Sunday.

While the weekend brings cooler weather, the good news is the limited chance for rainfall, with mostly dry conditions.

So, Chicagoans can expect a week of crisp winter days with ample sunshine.



