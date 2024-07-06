Chicago weather: Clear skies tonight, rain chances on Sunday

Chicagoans can expect a pleasant evening ahead as clear skies continue and temperatures dip into the 60s overnight. However, changes are on the horizon for Sunday.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies will bring slightly warmer conditions and increased humidity.

Highs are expected to reach the mid 80s; however, be prepared for a potential change in weather patterns, as there is a 35% risk of showers developing in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Monday, the chance of precipitation increases to 50%, with a possibility of thunderstorms affecting the area.

Temperatures will remain consistent in the mid 80s.