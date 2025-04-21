Chicago weather: Gusty start to workweek, then warm temps, rain chances on the way

Today we have clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

It is very gusty today with winds up to about 40 mph at times.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

This week, we are all about mild temperatures with sporadic chances for rain and storms.

Tomorrow, highs will be around 70 with mostly sunny skies. We have a chance for rain and afternoon storms.

What's next:

On Wednesday, the chance for rain is back with highs in the mid-70s. There may be PM storms again on Wednesday.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be back AGAIN on Friday with highs around 70.

It will be cooler and dry this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is going to be in the low to mid-60s with partly sunny skies.