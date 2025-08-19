Chicago weather: Clouds and cool temps today, but sunny stretch ahead

Today we have clouds and cool temperatures. There is still a flood warning in northern Lake and southern Cook counties. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There is a beach/swim hazard today and tonight with waves up to 6-feet possible.

There is a chance for sprinkles tonight and early Wednesday. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

What's next:

A long stretch of nice quiet weather is back Thursday through early next week! Sunny skies are expected Thursday through Monday.

Highs will be around 80 on Thursday and the mid-80s on Friday.

Saturday will be around 80! Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday.