Chicago weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures roll in with chance of showers

A cold front is rolling into Chicago today with lots of cloud cover and a slight risk of showers.

Saturday will be a little below average with the highs only reaching the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to drop into the afternoon from 70s to 60s.

Scattered showers are expected today with a low chance for isolated storms.

Sunday will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Cooler conditions continue early next week before 80-degree weather returns on Wednesday.