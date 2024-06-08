Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Clouds and cooler temperatures roll in with chance of showers

By
Published  June 8, 2024
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Saturday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mark Strehl has your Saturday morning weather outlook.

CHICAGO - A cold front is rolling into Chicago today with lots of cloud cover and a slight risk of showers. 

Saturday will be a little below average with the highs only reaching the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to drop into the afternoon from 70s to 60s. 

Scattered showers are expected today with a low chance for isolated storms. 

Sunday will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. 

Cooler conditions continue early next week before 80-degree weather returns on Wednesday. 