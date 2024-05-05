Chicago weather: Clouds return, severe storms possible Tuesday

Chicagoans are in for a weather rollercoaster this week, with shifts from cool nights to balmy days and the looming threat of severe storms.

On Sunday night, cloud cover returns and temperatures will dip into the 40s.

However, Monday offers a pleasant contrast, with above-average temperatures and some sunshine with highs reaching the low 70s.

But don't get too comfortable. Tuesday brings a dramatic change as showers and thunderstorms are expected, with some potentially turning severe. Highs will climb near 75.

Then, there will be at least some risk of rain each day for the rest of the week.



