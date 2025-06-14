Chicago weather: Cloudy start to Saturday, but clearing, warm conditions ahead

Saturday morning started out with gray cloud cover, but it’s expected to get better with sunshine coming in the afternoon.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The visibility was not horrible early Saturday, according to Strehl, in most areas, but there was a low cloud ceiling.

That is expected to lift toward midday and especially into the afternoon when more sunshine is coming.

With that increasing sunshine, the temperatures should rise with forecasted highs into the upper 70s, and even 80 across the Chicago area. As always, it will be cooler along the lake.

There were some showers in the neighborhood overnight, but the light lingering rain was south of the Chicago area to start Saturday.

What's next:

For your Father's Day Sunday, there is lots of sunshine expected.

Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees with fair skies and temps dropping into the 60s on Sunday night.