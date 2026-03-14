Chicago weather: Cloudy Saturday for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Temperatures start a bit cool and then get to around average, though there might be the slightest chance of snow as festivities for St. Patrick’s Day begin in downtown Chicago.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Enjoy the sunshine to start your Saturday, as we will expect some more cloud cover throughout the day.

Highs will reach almost 40 degrees downtown and closer to 45 degrees in the far suburbs, which is pretty close to average for this time of year.

There is a small chance of some light snow, but it won’t be much, if anything.

Temps started in the upper 20s and lower 30s, and after the blustery day we had on Friday, the winds died down to start Saturday. Wind speeds near the lake in downtown Chicago were registering at 5 mph this morning.

That is expected to change on Sunday, which will see up to 40-plus mph.

Then, we’re expecting some potentially messy snowfall that could impact Monday’s morning commute. There might be 1 to 2 inches in the city, with the far western suburbs and exurbs seeing anywhere from 2 to 4 inches.