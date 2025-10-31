Chicago weather: Cloudy but dry for trick-or-treating, warmer days ahead

Trick-or-treaters can expect mostly cloudy skies across the Chicago area this evening, with just a few sprinkles or an isolated shower possible.

Most areas should stay dry through the evening hours.

Full forecast:

Overnight, skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 50 degrees — a few degrees cooler than Friday. Most of the day will be spent in the upper 40s, with increasing clouds by afternoon.

Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the weekend days, with highs near 55 degrees, plenty of sunshine and light winds.

The warming trend continues into early next week. Monday’s high is expected to reach about 59 degrees with sunshine, while Tuesday and Wednesday will be just as mild, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

By Thursday, forecasters expect highs to remain in the upper 50s with some sun and a chance of showers, staying a few degrees above average to close out the week.