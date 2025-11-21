Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Cloudy with a few showers; sunny weekend ahead

By Cody King
Published  November 21, 2025 1:29pm CST
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Kaitlin Cody has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Today we have mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some rain. The best potential for the wet weather is from I-88 points south. Highs today will be around 50 with a light breeze. 

Looking ahead :

This weekend will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s, and Sunday will be in the mid-50s.  

We start next week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. There is a chance for rain Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. 

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday is looking quiet for Thanksgiving at this distance. Highs in the upper 30s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. 

