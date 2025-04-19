Chicago weather: Cloudy start to Saturday, high temps reaching 60

It was a cloudy start to Saturday morning, with some parts of the greater Chicago area seeing remaining rain after Friday night's storms.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

There was still some lingering rain out in the far south suburbs and parts of Northwest Indiana, but much of Friday night’s rainfall was out by Saturday morning.

For the rest of Saturday, the area should remain pretty dry, according to Strehl.

High temperatures should reach close to 60 degrees, which is about normal for this time of year. The lakefront high should be closer to 50 degrees with a cool breeze coming down the lake.

What's next:

For your Easter Sunday, there is a chance of more rain.

Part of the midday looks dry but then there will potentially be another round of thunderstorms coming in by the evening.

There should be a gradual drying trend to start the workweek.