Chicago weather: Cloudy skies dominate through the weekend

The Brief Chicago remains under cloudy skies Friday with temperatures steady in the low 50s, while a dry but overcast night follows with lows in the upper 40s. The weekend brings limited sunshine and slight rain chances, with Sunday seeing warmer highs near 60 and rain returning Monday night into Tuesday.



Friday started drizzly in Chicago.

The rest of the day will remain cloudy with temperatures barely budging from where they are now. Low 50s may be it. Tonight will be dry but cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and there’s a chance ot may be entirely cloudy. Highs will depend on any sunshine. Low 50s if totally cloudy, upper 50s where any sun breaks free.

There remains a very low chance of a light shower late Saturday night/Sunday morning but most areas will remain dry and nobody will have much rain. Highs on Sunday will be warmer with low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be mainly cloudy once again with rain moving in by nightfall. That rain ends Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies remaining. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.