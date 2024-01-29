Chicago weather: Cloudy start to the week, highs near 40

Clouds will once again dominate the sky on Monday with a few breaks possible for sun peeks.

Highs will be close to 40 and fog is possible in the morning, mainly in the Fox Valley and points west.

Late Monday night, a clipper-type storm system will bring a period of light rain — after midnight most likely.

Tuesday will be cloudy with occasional rain or wet snow showers with accumulations unlikely as highs will be in the upper 30s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with mild temperatures, which could climb well into the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday — if a little sun breaks through.

The month of January is assured of finishing about 1 degree warmer than normal.