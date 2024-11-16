Chicago weather: Cloudy weekend followed by rainy week

Clouds are set to return to Chicago, bringing with them the possibility of scattered showers and drizzle through the weekend.

Today will stay mostly dry with a better chance for wet weather on Sunday.

Rain chances are expected to increase on Monday and continue into Tuesday before colder conditions take hold for the latter half of the week. The rain will stick around until Friday.

The high for today will be in the low 50s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with the high hovering around 60 degrees.