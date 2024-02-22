Chicago weather: Colder air arrives Friday along with rain, snow showers

Skies were expected to clear Thursday night in Chicago, with lows reaching the mid 30s.

Friday's forecast brings a mix of conditions, with sunshine dominating the first half of the day and temperatures rising to the mid 40s. However, the afternoon is likely to turn colder, accompanied by scattered rain and snow showers. Residents should anticipate a potential dusting of snow in certain areas, with the possibility of lake-effect snow developing by Friday night.

The weekend ahead promises clearer skies, with Saturday's highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. As Sunday approaches, warmer temperatures are forecast, with highs expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s on both Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday may see temperatures nearing 70 degrees, though this warmth may be accompanied by a chance of storms.