Chicago weather: A cold front will usher in cooler air for the rest of the week

There was a broken line of showers that moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to make a dent in the drought conditions.

Another chance of rain will arrive Thursday night into early Friday. This next round looks a little more promising than the one we had today.

Most of Chicagoland is in a moderate drought. Northern DuPage, northern Cook, and southeastern Lake (IL) are considered to be in a severe drought.

Skies will clear out tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances return Thursday night into early Friday but will likely end around daybreak or shortly after. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday.

Our weekend will feature cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Another warming trend is on the horizon for next workweek. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s on Monday and then 70s on Tuesday.