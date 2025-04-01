Chicago weather: Cold start today, severe storms possible tomorrow

The Brief The Chicago area starts cold today, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before clouds increase this afternoon and a chance of light sprinkles develops. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive late tonight, with the potential for severe storms, including downpours and hail, tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s tomorrow before cooling down later in the week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday.



Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

The Chicago area is cold to start today with some suburbs in the 20s and the city in the 30s. Skies will begin with some sunshine, but will gradually fill with more cloudiness during the afternoon. There could be a light sprinkle late this afternoon, especially in the far northern suburbs.

Highs today will be similar to yesterday in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight and even more specifically late tonight, showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in.

Future forecast

What's next:

It is possible there could be downpours along with some pea-sized hail which would obviously have impact on the morning commute. Tomorrow afternoon and evening is when there is the potential for severe thunderstorms in our area with all hazards possible.

However, the presence of nearly continuous shower and thunderstorm activity earlier in the day may limit the overall intensity, or location, of a stronger round of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Therefore, there is a distinct failure mode for the severe weather to materialize. Nevertheless, it is prudent to be "weather ready" tomorrow in case the atmosphere misbehaves.

Highs tomorrow will be much warmer, rising well into the 60s with a few spots possibly tagging 70+ degrees. In the wake of any thunderstorm activity early tomorrow evening, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight. It will be windy most of the day Wednesday, even in the absence of any thunderstorms.

On Thursday, the skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Friday for the Cubs home opener, skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s. However, it will be in the 40s near the lake and that will definitely impact Wrigley Field. The next chance of rain will impact Saturday with highs around 50.