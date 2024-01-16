Chicago weather: Cold temps to improve, but snowfall will lead to slick travel

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Chicagoland until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with wind chills as low as -15 to -25.

Wednesday starts with partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover and a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the double digits above zero, with highs in the mid to upper teens. Snow is likely from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, potentially affecting the morning commute.

Thursday's highs will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Another round of light snow is expected Thursday night and Friday, followed by a cold air influx.

Highs on Friday will be in the lower teens, dropping to around zero by Saturday morning.

The weekend is forecast to be quiet with sunshine on Saturday and increasing clouds on Sunday. Sunday temperatures reach into the 20s, and above-freezing conditions with rain chances are expected early next week.