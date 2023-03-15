Chicago weather: Cold temps to start Wednesday with a gradual warmup

It’s a cold start but milder air overspreads Chicagoland today.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with highs that will reach 50 degrees over bare ground. In the far north, where there is still a crusty snowpack, highs will be in the mid 40s.

Breezes will pick up out of the south. It will remain rather gusty tonight but dry with lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow starts dry, but rain arrives late in the morning. It will rain into the night with about 1/2 to 3/4 inch totals. Highs still manage to reach around 50 degrees.

Much colder air arrives Friday with falling temps. Whatever the temp is at midnight will be the high for the day as afternoon readings dive into the mid 30s. Any rain exits early in the morning.

The weekend looks quite cold-especially Saturday when highs may barely reach 30 degrees.