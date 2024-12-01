Chicago warming centers open amid below-freezing temperatures

It’s sunny and cold in Chicago today with temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, well below the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will fall into the low teens tonight.

Monday’s high will get up to 30 degrees with some sunshine and the next best chance of some light snowfall and flurries could come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There’s about a 20% chance of snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs on Wednesday are expected to reach about 40 degrees.

Then temperatures will fall back below average later in the week.

Chicago warming centers

With the freezing conditions, the City of Chicago announced the opening of its warming centers for Sunday:

Garfield Community Service Center, 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chicago Public Library locations, 9 .m.-5 p.m. (Note that the Bucktown/Wicker Park and Water Works locations are closed.)

Chicago Park District locations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chicago police districts.

More centers will open on Monday:

Englewood Community Service Center, 1140 West 79th Street, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Garfield Community Service Center, 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center Service Center, 4314 South Cottage Grove, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Area Community Service Center, 845 West Wilson Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Chicago Community Service Center, 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Trina Davila Community Service Center, 4312 West North Aurora, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Senior Centers, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., visit Chicago.gov/seniors for locations

Renaissance Court at 78 East Washington, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chicago Public Library locations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chicago Park District locations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chicago police districts

To find the nearest center, download the Chicago OEMC app or visit the OEMC website.