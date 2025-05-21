Chicago weather: Cool, cloudy skies with on-and-off rain today
CHICAGO - Expect cool weather to hang on for the foreseeable future.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Today we open with some light rain or drizzle in parts of the area. That will continue off and on throughout the day. Skies remain cloudy and high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s. Tonight there is a chance of some light rain with the low in the upper 40s.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow starts with a chance of a morning shower, which will be light followed by mostly cloudy skies and continued to unseasonably cool with highs falling just shy of 60. A gusty north wind will add to the chill in the air.
The rest of the forecast looks mostly dry. Highs on Friday should hit 60 degrees then low 60s on Saturday with mid-to-upper 60s possible Sunday and Memorial Day. There could be a shower around on Monday.
