Chicago weather: Cool and cloudy today before 70s return midweek

The Brief Cool and cloudy conditions continue today with temperatures stuck in the 50s and gusty west winds. A warmup begins tomorrow with highs climbing into the 70s and chances for occasional showers through Friday. The weekend will be cooler but dry, with highs near 60 degrees.



Showers are in the process of moving out of the area as of this writing. It will likely not get any warmer than it has been overnight either.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Temperatures most of this day will hover in the low to mid 50s with a gusty west wind. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Tonight’s skies should be clear to partly cloudy with lows not far from 40.

Tomorrow will be much warmer and breezy with highs climbing into the lower 70s. There’s a chance for a shower in the morning, especially in our far northern counties and another chance of showers coming in at night.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

Thursday could be the warmest day of the week with highs, not far from 80 under partly sunny skies.

On Friday a cold front approaches which will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms possibly as early as late morning, continuing into the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees then fall during the afternoon. The weekend looks cooler but dry with highs around 60°.