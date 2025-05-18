Chicago weather: Cool week ahead with much-needed rain on the way

Colder than normal May temperatures are ahead for Chicago this week, with widespread rain showers coming Monday night into Tuesday.

Full Forecast:

It'll be a cooler-than-average week ahead with temperatures only in the 50s and 60s. Average high temperatures for mid to late May are in the lower 70s for Chicago.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with chilly temperatures falling into the mid 40s. The far northwestern parts of Chicagoland will drop into the lower 40s.

Monday is expected to become mostly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few stray rain showers. Temperatures will range from low to mid 50s at the lakefront to upper 60s in our far southern and southwestern communities.

Widespread rain will move in late Monday night into Tuesday as our next low-pressure system approaches. A few thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, but the threat of severe weather is largely south of Chicagoland. We'll have to watch trends over the coming days to see if the storm threat shifts northward.

Lingering rain showers are possible on Wednesday, but a drying trend is expected through the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for highs.

Warmer air begins to build in later this week with highs returning to near 60 on Thursday and then we're in the low to mid 60s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

The weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Saturday will be in the lower 60s and then we jump to the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday.