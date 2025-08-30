Chicago weather: A cooldown coming next week

A stretch of warm, sunny weather is expected to continue through the start of the holiday week in the Chicago area before a sharp cooldown arrives midweek.

Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday through Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Rain is likely on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of showers in the morning and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s before falling quickly into the 60s by late afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around 48 degrees by early Thursday.

Cooler conditions will settle in for the end of the week, with highs near 63 on Thursday and 67 on Friday. Next weekend’s forecast calls for temperatures around 70 degrees, several degrees below the seasonal average.