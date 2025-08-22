Chicago weather: Cooldown set to arrive early next week

The weekend will bring some changes to Chicago’s weather, with a gradual cooldown expected heading into next week.

Full Forecast :

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies and morning lows around 66 degrees in the city and the low 60s in the suburbs. A weak cold front may spark a few isolated showers, but forecasters say the chance of rain is only about 10%.

Most areas are expected to stay dry. Skies will clear by the afternoon with highs reaching about 82 degrees. West winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday will turn cooler as winds shift from the northwest. Highs are expected near 75, with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s. Some of the far northwest suburbs could see readings in the upper 40s.

The cooler trend will continue into early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday and mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.