Chicago weather: Cooler Mother’s Day with plenty of sunshine

It will be a lovely but cooler Mother’s Day with some brisk temperatures, especially to start the morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We had 40s across the area as the sun was rising, but we’ll see highs in the mid-60s with some breezy winds right off the lake. The high will be closer to 56 on the lakefront.

The normal high for this time of year is around 68 degrees.

Conditions will also be very sunny, although some clouds will creep in as the day goes along, especially north of the city.

There may be a chance of a little sprinkle to the north as well tonight into early Monday morning, but we're not overly concerned about that.

Monday will also see much cooler daytime highs in the 50s.

The next shot of more rain will be on Tuesday.