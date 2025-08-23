Chicago weather: Cooler temps ahead next week

Cooler and drier air has moved into the Chicago area, bringing relief after a stretch of humid summer weather.

Full Forecast:

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s overnight Saturday, with daytime highs Sunday in the low to mid-70s. Dew points have dropped into the 50s, making for more comfortable conditions.

The week ahead will be largely sunny and dry, with highs in the low to mid-70s through midweek and climbing into the upper 70s by the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s, with some northwest suburbs potentially falling into the upper 40s.

A cold front that passed through the region Saturday evening may spark a brief, isolated shower north and west of the city on Sunday, but rain chances remain minimal for the rest of the week.