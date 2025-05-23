Chicago weather: Cooler temps, but plenty of sunshine for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Cool and Dry: Expect cooler-than-average temperatures in the mid-60s through Memorial Day, but skies will stay mostly sunny and dry. Rain Stays South: Showers and storms will impact areas south and west of Chicago, but the city should stay rain-free through the weekend. Warmer Next Week: A slight chance of rain returns Tuesday, with temperatures rebounding to the low 70s by late next week.



A cooler-than-average Memorial Day weekend is on tap for the Chicago area, but dry conditions and plenty of sunshine should make for a pleasant holiday stretch.

Daytime highs will hover in the mid-60s through Sunday and Monday — a few degrees below the seasonal average of 70 to 71 degrees — but skies will stay partly to mostly sunny, and no rain is expected through the weekend.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be chilly, with lows dipping to around 44 degrees. Saturday's high is expected to reach 66 degrees.

While scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through parts of the Upper Midwest and downstate Illinois, those systems are expected to stay well south and west of the Chicago area.

Rain chances return Tuesday with about a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will gradually warm back to near-normal levels by late next week, with highs returning to the low 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Monday should start out sunny before clouds increase later in the day.