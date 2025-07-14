Chicago weather: Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for most of Chicagoland

The Brief Air Quality Alert issued for most of Chicagoland until midnight Tuesday night. Slight chance of scattered showers Tuesday evening plus air quality begins to improve. Potentially soaking Wednesday and Thursday thunderstorms with localized flash flooding possible.



Temps will fall to near 70 degrees tonight under mostly clear skies.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight Tuesday night for the following counties: McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper.

Chicagoland is expected to experience air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality should begin to improve Tuesday evening as our next low-pressure system moves in from the west.

RELATED: Air Quality Alert: What to know before heading outside in Chicago on Tuesday

Looking Ahead :

Tuesday brings highs in the low 90s and a small chance of scattered showers in the evening. Air quality will gradually improve headed into Wednesday where humidity becomes the next big concern as temps will remain in the low 90s for a second day in a row.

Another round of scattered showers is expected Wednesday, and some showers or storms may be slow moving. This brings on the concern for localized flash flooding.

Thursday ushers in mostly cloudy and damp conditions with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the afternoon and evening with another opportunity for localized flash flooding.

Northerly winds are expected after showers and thunderstorms, which will create choppy lake conditions Thursday evening into the weekend. Friday looks to be pleasant with high temps in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday brings another batch of showers, but severity and timing are uncertain with current model forecasts giving mixed results. For now, certainty resides in temps remaining near the seasonal average of 85 degrees.

