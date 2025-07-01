Chicago weather: Cooler today but Fourth of July heat looms

The Brief June ended as the sixth-warmest on record in Chicago. Today will be slightly cooler with sunny skies and highs in the 80s, but heat and humidity will build again later this week. The Fourth of July is expected to be hot, with heat index values potentially over 100 degrees.



The official numbers are in and June finishes as the sixth-warmest on record in Chicago.

What we know:

Today will not be as hot or as humid as recent days with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the lake. Skies will be perfectly sunny.

Tonight will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as the hot air returns. Highs will be around 90°.

The heat continues on Thursday under partly sunny skies with highs around 92 degrees. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.

For the Fourth of July it just looks plain hot. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 90s and enough humidity to push the heat index above 100. The rest of the holiday weekend will feature partly sunny skies and highs not far from 90. There could be a shower or thunderstorm around, especially on Sunday.