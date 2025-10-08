Chicago weather: Coolest day since May ends warm streak

The Brief Chicago’s stretch of above-normal temperatures ends today, with a forecast high of 62°, the coolest since May 22. Skies will be mostly sunny but breezy off the lake, and tonight will bring chilly lows in the upper 40s with possible frost in colder spots. A gradual warming trend returns tomorrow through the weekend, with highs reaching the low 70s by Sunday.



If today’s forecast high of 62° holds, it will be the coolest here since May 22.

What we know:

We will likely see our four-week stretch of above-normal temperatures come to an end today. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few clouds blowing in off the lake through the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s in the city and even cooler in outlying areas. Can’t rule out somebody getting some frost in the yard in the usual cold spots.

What's next:

Tomorrow through the weekend will feature sunshine mixed with clouds and a warming trend. Tomorrow will be mid-to-upper 60s, Friday and Saturday will be near 70.

Sunday and Monday should be in the lower 70s. There’s a small chance of showers late at night on Monday.