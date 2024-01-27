Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:37 PM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:56 AM CST until MON 4:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Chicago weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect Saturday

By Mark Strehl
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Saturday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mark Strehl has your Saturday morning weather outlook.

CHICAGO - A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the majority of the Chicago area Saturday morning. 

The National Weather Service says widespread dense fog will continue through mid-morning before gradually improving this afternoon.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution when traveling, slow down, increase following distance and use low-beam headlights. Visibility was reportedly less than a half mile at times. 

The advisory is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, and Jasper County.

The high for today will reach 40 degrees. 