Chicago weather: Dense fog and rain take over

Dense fog and rain will be the issues today and tomorrow in Chicago.

The fog will improve slightly as rain arrives this morning, then worsen later this afternoon and tonight before the next round of rain moves in tomorrow afternoon.

Commutes will be impacted this evening, tomorrow evening and likely Friday morning due to fog. Rain impacts the commutes this morning and tomorrow evening.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s. The lows will not be much colder than that.

Despite a lack of sunshine, we should reach around 40 degrees Friday and Saturday. Expect above-normal temperatures to last through at least all of next week.