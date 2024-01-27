Chicago weather: Dense fog settles near Lake Michigan, cloudy skies for Sunday

Chicagoans are urged to exercise caution as dense fog settles in along Lake Michigan Saturday night.

As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid and upper 30s, creating a chilly atmosphere across the city.

If you're out and about in foggy areas, using low-beam headlights could help with visibility.

On Sunday, cloudy skies will continue and temperatures will reach near 39 degrees.

