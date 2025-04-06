Chicago weather: Snow chances on Monday and Wednesday

Temperatures were a little shy of normal on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Typical early April highs are in the mid 50s and we're going to be cooler than that for most, if not all, of the workweek ahead.

Full Forecast:

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the low to mid 30s by daybreak Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through early Monday, bringing the chance for a quick band of snow. While accumulations appear minimal, reduced visibilities will be possible during the morning commute. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s.

It's back to sunshine on Tuesday with highs still running well below normal. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s for most areas Tuesday afternoon.

Another round of rain/snow showers will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Sunshine returns again and we'll start to see a pattern flip going into the upcoming weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs close to 50.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s on Saturday and then 60s on Sunday.