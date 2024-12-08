Chicago weather: Drizzle tonight, frigid temps and possible snow this week

Chicagoans can expect some patchy drizzle overnight Sunday as temperatures hold steady in the 40s.

Monday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies, with mild temperatures reaching near 54°F.

But brace yourselves for a sharp drop in temps: Tuesday will see a high of just 34°F, with some flurries and snow showers possible. Wednesday will be even colder, with a high of 30°F.

By Thursday, high temperatures will struggle to hit the teens!

The good news? It looks like things will warm up by the weekend.